JALAN RAJA, DATARAN MERDEKA CLOSED FOR A WEEK FROM 8 TONIGHT

Jalan Raja in Dataran Merdeka will be closed for a week from 8 pm today until 5 am on Aug 3 in conjunction with the ‘Memperingati Negarawan Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj - Tonggak Perpaduan Negara’ (Commemoration of Statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj - the Pillar of National Unity) ceremony.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital said the Aug 2 event is a programme held in conjunction with the 2023 National Month celebration.

“Following the closure, traffic coming from Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin will be diverted to Leboh Pasar Besar, while traffic from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman will be diverted to Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Kinabalu,” the ministry said in a statement today.

As such, members of the public are advised to plan their journey and contact the KL Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) at 03-8947 4002/1 800-88-1020 for further information.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency