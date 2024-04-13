JAINJ SEIZES 11 FLOORMATS BEARING KAABAH IMAGES

BATU PAHAT, Johor State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAINJ) seized 11 floormats bearing the images of the Kaabah from a supermarket in the district on Tuesday. State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the floormats were confiscated following complaints from the public. He said the supermarket management had been called up to provide explanations and warned to exercise caution over the products they sell to avoid offending sensitivities. 'The supermarket was inspected and monitored on the eve of Aidilfitri (Tuesday) after we received complaints from the public. It also went viral on social media. 'From our inspection, we found 11 floormats with images of the Kaabah in the supermarket, and they were seized. Monitoring is ongoing throughout Johor,' he said when Bernama contacted him today. Mohd Fared said no statement about the matter was issued earlier out of respect for the Aidilfitri celebration and to alleviate public concerns. Source: BERNAMA News Agency