Green Zebra together with Acronis will provide best-in-class cyber protection services and dedicated software to keep the professional sports teams’ data safe

Jacksonville Jaguars Welcome Green Zebra as New Acronis #TeamUp Partner JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, today announced its latest strategic partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be supported by GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues.

As part of the Acronis #TeamUp Program for service providers and through this partnership, Green Zebra will provide the Jacksonville Jaguars with Acronis’ innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, e-mails, applications, and systems, while optimizing data management and defend against cyberattacks with unlimited Acronis Hosted Cloud Storage. The Green Zebra’s partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars will provide the MSP with powerful sports marketing and business development opportunities including season tickets, exclusive IPTV commercial spots, attendance at networking events, case studies, and more.

Mike Webb, Vice President and Chief Information Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, said: “The team cannot be successful without the support in this ever-evolving technology market. It’s important that our team remains on the cutting edge of cyber practices to keep all data secure. We are excited to be cultivating an innovative partnership with Green Zebra and Acronis to keep our most sensitive data protected.”

The team will use Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a backup and recovery solution enhanced with endpoint protection and a security management toolkit for centralized monitoring. The service offers protection for remote workers as well as multiple backup types, flexible backup storage capabilities, complete Microsoft 365 protection, backup encryption, and more. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud also offers comprehensive e-mail security solutions such as anti-spoofing and anti-phishing engines, designed to eliminate potential phishing breaches and keep the team’s data secure and private. Acronis Cyber Protection provides the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) services required to protect the modern sporting world.

“We’re thrilled to see the great things this partnership will bring as our #TeamUp program continues to grow exponentially,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “We’re confident that Green Zebra will provide unwavering cyber protection to the team throughout the football season and beyond. The inclusion of the Jaguars in Green Zebra’s portfolio of partners nationwide, and the newest addition to the Acronis #TeamUp program, is an exciting moment for all organizations involved.”

Las Vegas-based Green Zebra Technologies Corp. is focused on providing technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and 5G to large venues, such as sports stadiums, through its proprietary platform. Green Zebra is made up of four different business units, including Green Zebra Smart Media, Green Zebra Smart Data, Green Zebra Smart Labs, and Green Zebra Smart Networks, the latest of which is its managed service provider branch. Its MSP services include remote workforce support, environmentally responsible network design, and cloud, hybrid, and on-prem network solutions.

“At GZ6G Technologies Corp., we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technologies, such as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G solutions, to large venues, including sports stadiums, through our proprietary platform. “Our company is comprised of four different business units, each with its own unique focus, including our managed service provider branch, Green Zebra Smart Networks. As a hybrid technology MSP, it is our responsibility to provide reliable security solutions to our clients in the face of the growing cyber threat landscape. We are proud to partner with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, to deliver the best possible cybersecurity to our clients. Working with the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team as our latest strategic partner, we look forward to experiencing the branding, networking opportunities, and exclusive events that come with this program. We are thrilled to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Green Zebra family,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC) is an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues. We offer cutting-edge technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G through our proprietary platform to provide seamless connectivity and digital experiences for our clients. Our company is made up of four different business units, including Green Zebra Smart Media, Green Zebra Smart Data, Green Zebra Smart Labs, and Green Zebra Smart Networks, which includes our managed service provider branch. Our Hybrid MSP services include advisory services, remote workforce support, environmentally responsible network design, and cloud, hybrid, and on-prem network solutions. At Green Zebra, we are committed to delivering reliable security solutions in the face of the growing cyber threat landscape.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

