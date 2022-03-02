﻿Ja Morant’s career-high 52 points leads Grizzlies beat Spurs

Ja Morant’s career-high 52 points helped the Memphis Grizzlies win over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 on late Monday.

Having scored 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter, Morant became the first player in franchise history to put up 50 points in a single game.

De’Anthony Melton played with 15 points, while Tyus Jones scored 13 for the Grizzlies, who improved their record to 43 victories and 20 losses to be in the third spot in the Western Conference.

For the Spurs, Lonnie Walker IV finished with 22 points, while Dejounte Murray played with 21 points and eight assists but he was ejected in the fourth quarter.

Jakob Poeltl had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs are at the 12th place with 24 wins and 38 defeats.

Other results: Cleveland Cavaliers – Minnesota Timberwolves: 122-127, Orlando Magic – Indiana Pacers: 119-103; Brooklyn Nets – Toronto Raptors: 97-133; Miami Heat – Chicago Bulls: 112-99; Milwaukee Bucks – Charlotte Hornets: 130-106; and Oklahoma City Thunder – Sacramento Kings: 110-131.

Source: Philippines News Agency