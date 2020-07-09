IWC Launches “Born of a Dream” Short Film Featuring Tom Brady

“Born of a Dream: A boy from San Mateo” premiers 9th July 2020

Content is free to use and free of copyright restrictions

To Request a copy of Tom Brady interview B-Roll and web film please contact Charlotte Saul @ The 10 Group via email: charlotte@the10group.com

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today sees the premiere of a short film project by IWC Schaffhausen, titled: “Born of a Dream: A boy from San Mateo.”

The short film depicts IWC brand ambassador Tom Brady, one of the most accomplished professional athletes of all time, as he pursues his childhood dream and becomes a champion quarterback. The inspiring story of Brady, who fought with passion and determination and never gave up despite many obstacles, emphasises the core values at the heart of the IWC brand since American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones founded the company more than 150 years ago.

In “Born of a Dream: A boy from San Mateo,” Danish director Rune Milton takes the audience on a visually stunning and captivating ride to some of the most significant milestones in Brady’s life and early career. Depicting his humble beginnings as a young boy with a big dream in his hometown of San Mateo, California, the film follows Brady as he plays college football at the University of Michigan, and rises to the top of the National Football League.

Brady’s path to the NFL reflects his hard work and commitment to pursuing his childhood dream. After being drafted by the New England Patriots as the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, he led the team to six Super Bowl championships and 17 Division titles, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. After 20 years with the New England Patriots, this season he will embark on his next chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is not only a world-class athlete and modern-day icon, but also a connoisseur of Haute Horlogerie, with a collection that comprises several IWC watches, including the iconic Portugieser Perpetual Calendar. He has been a global IWC brand ambassador since 2019.

Brady’s passion and dedication in pursuing his dream also resonate with the core values of the IWC brand. The story of IWC Schaffhausen began in 1868 with Florentine Ariosto Jones, a 27-year-old watchmaker from Boston who dreamed of combining modern manufacturing methods from his homeland with the craftsmanship of Swiss watchmakers. Just like Brady on his path to the NFL, Jones never gave up despite the many obstacles he faced while working to accomplish his dream. His bold vision and unique engineering approach to watchmaking live on in IWC’s manufacturing centre and in every single timepiece from the Schaffhausen factory.

Tom Brady says:

“Right when we got the idea for this project – I loved it. It is one of the most unique things I’ve done, and it brought up a lot of different emotions and memories. The production was incredible, and the parallel to IWC’s brand history spoke to a lot of different core beliefs that I have. F.A. Jones took on his dreams with the support of others, but in his mind, he was going to make it happen no matter what. I have always said that if you don’t believe in yourself, then why would anyone believe in you.”

Franziska Gsell, Chief Marketing Officer at IWC Schaffhausen, added:

“Tom Brady always believed in himself, surmounted all obstacles and finally accomplished his dream. His story is exemplary not just for athletes or entrepreneurs, but it’s a reminder that if we set our minds to it, we all have the strength to achieve what we want. The same powerful message has also been at the very heart of IWC Schaffhausen since F.A. Jones founded our company more than 150 years ago. We hope that our short film project will entertain and inspire our audience.”

Notes to editors

“Born of a Dream: A Boy from San Mateo” can be seen on IWC.com.

A MOVIE FORMAT PRODUCTION

With “Born of a Dream: A Boy from San Mateo”, IWC has broken new ground in marketing, taking the traditional corporate film to an entirely new level. The project’s complex production spared no effort and took several shooting days on locations in Boston and Salt Lake City in the USA*.

Pictures of “Born of a Dream: A boy from San Mateo” can be downloaded on press.iwc.com.

* Please note that all filming on location was completed prior to the introduction of current travel restrictions.

IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN

In 1868, the American watchmaker and entrepreneur Florentine Ariosto Jones travelled from Boston to Switzerland and founded the ‘International Watch Company’ in Schaffhausen. His visionary dream was to combine advanced American manufacturing methods with the craftsmanship of Swiss watchmakers to make the best pocket watches of his time. In doing so, he not only laid the foundation for IWC’s unique engineering approach but also established the centralised production of mechanical watches in Switzerland.

Over its 150 year history, IWC Schaffhausen has developed a reputation for creating functional complications, especially chronographs and calendars, which are ingenious, robust, and easy for customers to use. A pioneer in the use of titanium and ceramics, IWC today specialises in highly engineered technical watch cases manufactured from advanced materials, such as titanium- aluminide and Ceratanium®. Preferring the principle of “form follows function” over decoration, the Swiss watch manufacturer’s timeless creations embody their owners’ dreams and ambitions as they journey through life.

IWC sources materials responsibly and takes action to minimise its impact on the environment, creating intrinsically sustainable timepieces that are built to last for generations. The company prides itself in training its own future watchmakers and engineers, as well as offering an excellent working environment for all employees. IWC also partners with organisations that work globally to support children and young people.

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 53129aa6-ea36-41de-ad51- 6b53ac9ed5d8