‘Iwas Paputok’ drive reduces firecracker injuries in Antique

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique Less firecracker injuries were recorded in Antique during the holiday season due to the Iwas Paputok campaign of the Department of Health (DOH), an official said on Thursday.

Irene Dulduco, Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) information officer, said there were only three cases of firecracker injuries that were treated in various hospitals in Antique province during New Year revelry.

We can say that the Iwas Paputok (anti-firecracker) campaign was effective due to the fact that the number of firecracker injuries was really reduced this year, she said in a media interview.

She added that there were no reported firecracker injuries last Christmas Eve. In 2018, the IPHO recorded 10 cases of firecracker injuries during the Christmas and New Year's Day.

She said the DOH's awareness campaign prompted the public to shift to other means of welcoming New Year such as using plastic toy trumpets and playing loud music to herald 2020.

The IPHO will continue to monitor the firecracker injuries until January 5 but we hope that there will be no more additional cases, she said.

The three injured include a 15-year-old boy from Barangay Lacaron, Sibalom whose left shoulder was wounded by kuwitis; a 33-year-old man from Boroc-boroc in Belison who got hand injury due to whistle bomb; and, a 53-year-old woman from Sibalom who also suffered hand injury due to kuwitis.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Norby Escobar, Antique Provincial Police Office Deputy Director for Operations, said they have not received reports on illegal discharge of firearms.

There had been no reported illegal discharge of firearms by the police or even the civilians, he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency