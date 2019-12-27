ITCZ to bring rains; ‘Ursula’ moves out of PAR

Typhoon "Ursula" (Phanfone) is no longer causing heavy rainfall in any part of the country but the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a cold front will bring rains in some areas Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorm due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Ursula is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning (December 28).

At 3 a.m., the eye of Ursula was located at 335 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of 120 kms. per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph. It is moving northwest at 10 kph.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 24-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 23-29; Baguio City 14-23 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24-28 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 23-32 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-30 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency