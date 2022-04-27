﻿ITCZ to bring rains over most of PH

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao and Palawan will cause rains over most areas in the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over the Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, Masbate and Romblon.

“Be alert against possible floods and landslides,” Grace Castaňeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Castaňeda added that because of the ITCZ, PAGASA is not discounting the possibility of a low-pressure area (LPA) developing inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next few days.

The LPA will likely bring rains over Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao, she said.

Warm and humid weather, caused by the easterlies, will prevail across Luzon, especially at noon.

Castaňeda, however, said rains are likely in the eastern part of southern Luzon due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail over the whole country.

Source: Philippines News Agency