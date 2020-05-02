ITCZ to bring rains in Visayas, Mindanao

A low-pressure area spotted east of Davao City early Saturday is embedded along an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is affecting the Visayas and Mindanao.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will mostly have fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers brought by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow in the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao, headed northeast to north, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters with waves measuring 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters.

In Northern Luzon, light to moderate winds will blow east to southeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters at 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters.

The rest of the country will have the same wind and coastal water conditions as Northern Luzon, but the wind is headed east to the northeast.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 35°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Lipa City, 25°C to 35°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 33°C; Tacloban City, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency