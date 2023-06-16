ITCZ to bring rains across PH Friday

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao will bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday. This will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao region, Soccsksargen, and Northern Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 a.m. bulletin. It said these areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers, also due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may also cause flash floods or landslides. Meanwhile, the entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency