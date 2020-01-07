ITCZ, tail-end of cold front to bring rains Tuesday

Rains will pour over some parts of the country on Tuesday due to two weather systems.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Davao region and Soccsksargen will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Bicol region, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro and Samar provinces.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon (amihan).

Temperature range in Metro Manila is from 22-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 20-30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 14-25 degrees Celsius; SBMA, 24-30 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 24-30 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24-30 degrees Celsius; and; and Metro Davao, 24-30 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency