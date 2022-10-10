ITCZ hovers over S. Luzon, VisMin

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau reported on Saturday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its 4 a.m bulletin, said the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Palawan will experience overcast weather with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the presence of the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds headed northeast while the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have light to moderate winds going northeast to east.

Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds headed northeast to north.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 33°C; Tagaytay 24°C to 30°C; and Legazpi, 25°C to 31°C. Baguio will have the coldest temperature at 17°C to 26°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency