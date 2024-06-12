Italy-based Filipina gymnast to represent PH in World Cup

MANILA: Italy-based Filipina gymnast Jasmine Althea Ramilo will represent the country in the 2024 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan, Italy on June 21-23. Ramilo, the country's lone medalist after winning bronze in the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila in June last year, said she worked hard for the World Cup. 'I hope it goes well because I really worked very hard for this competition,' the 15-year-old said in an interview on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Executive Night at the Philippine Embassy in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. Ramilo thanked her family and coaches led by Claudia Mancinelli of Ginnastica Fabriano for supporting her preparations for the World Cup. On Nov. 19 last year, Ramilo clinched the gold medal in the Maribor International Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament in Slovenia. As part of her preparations for the World Cup, Ramilo competed in the FIG World Cup Baku on April 19-21 and in the Asian Senior and Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Champions in Tashkent, Uzbeki stan on May 2-4. Source: Philippines News Agency