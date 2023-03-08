Italian Navy eyes more interactions with PH counterparts

The Italian Navy is looking at the possibility of having more engagements with the Philippine Navy (PN) in the future.

Italy's non-resident attaché to the Philippines, Naval Capt. Maurizio Pitton made this remark during his visit to PN headquarters in Roxas Boulevard, Manila where he was welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Rear Adm. Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta on Tuesday, PN spokesperson Capt. Benjo Negranza said in a statement Wednesday.

'We would like to take an opportunity to engage with the Navies we are visiting to explore possibilities of interaction among the crews and heavy exercises," Negranza quoted Pitton as saying.

Negranza added that Pitton and Ezpeleta also talked about matters involving Philippine-Italian relations.

This includes "future collaborations between the two nations with regards to the new concept and new generation patrol vessels" that will help the PN for its ongoing modernization efforts, he added.

"The CNS then expressed his gratitude for the visit of the attaché, and looked forward to the sustained collaboration with (the) Italian government and companies, as they are among the right people to help the Philippine Navy and the nation," Negranza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency