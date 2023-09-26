Issue of migration shouldn’t be politicized – Italian bishops

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian bishops conference or the Conferenza Episcopale Italiana (CEI), on Monday said arrival of migrants is an issue that should not be politicized but approached "with humanity and intelligence." "The mistake that has been made, not from today, has been to politicize the migratory phenomenon," he said, adding that the issue was "conditioned" by "fears" and the quest for political support. "First of all, it (migration) is about human beings; it is about the future of Italy, which is in demographic crisis,' he said, noting that 'it is about involving the population in a phenomenon that creates new, not simple scenarios.' He said the issue "requires political courage and social responsibility.' "The issue of migration should be treated as a major national issue, which requires the cooperation and contribution of all political parties,' he added

Source: Philippines News Agency