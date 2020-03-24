Issuance, renewal of alien employment permits suspended in NCR

The Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) has suspended the processing of All Alien Employment Permits (AEPs) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing threat posed by the Corona Virus (Covid-19) and pursuant to the memorandum from the Executive Secretary entitled Community Quarantine over the Entire Luzon and Further Guidelines for the Management of Corona Disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation, all AEP clients are hereby informed that the processing of the said permit shall be suspended until further notice,” said advisory No. 20-04 dated March 23 signed by DOLE-NCR regional director Sarah Buena Mirasol.

It added that they will not charge penalty/administrative fine on AEPs or permits that will expire during the suspension period.

“Hence, said application will still be treated as renewal,” it added.

No penalty/administrative fine will also be imposed on foreigners who are applying for new AEPS.

“Further, new AEP applications of foreign nationals whose employment contracts are effective during the suspension period or the 15 days grace period already lapsed will not be imposed with penalty,” it added.

The AEP is a document which allows a foreigner to work in the country. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency