ISSI Launches New Analog Mixed Signal Division; Lumissil Microsystems

MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), a leader in advanced memory and analog IC solutions, announced today the launch of the Analog and Mixed Signal products division with a new name, logo, brand identity and website ( www.lumissil.com ) to better focus on the product lines serving the markets of Lighting, Sense, Power, Connectivity and Control. “The new division – Lumissil Microsystems – consolidates our Analog & Mixed Signal product portfolio strengthening our market position while still operating under ISSI entity,” said Ven Shan, Vice President of Lumissil division of ISSI. “As a new division focusing on Analog & Mixed Signal Products, Lumissil continues ISSI’s commitment to long term product support and high quality standards.”

The new Lumissil division will report to ISSI’s Executive management and continue to share G&A, Operations, Finance, MIS, HR, Legal and Quality organizations, however; Lumissil will have its own independent R&D, dedicated Sales, Marketing and Business Development personnel. There will be no changes in quality and operation structures, manufacturing flow or sub-contractors for all Analog & Mixed Signal products. All customer related transactions will remain with ISSI, without any changes.

“This is a major milestone for ISSI, which highlights our strategic focus in our Analog & Mixed signal products,” said KY Han, CEO of ISSI. “The new Lumissil branding perfectly illustrates our commitment to growing the product portfolio and markets.”

About Lumissil Microsystems

Lumissil Microsystems is the Analog & Mixed signal division of ISSI. Lumissil Microsystems’ primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high power lighting applications. Other products include Audio, Sensors and Applications Specific Micro controllers and Networking semiconductor ICs. Visit our web site at http://www.lumissil.com .

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI)

ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets: (i) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial, and medical, and (iv) digital consumer. ISSI’s primary products are SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory which includes NOR flash, NAND flash and managed NAND solutions (eMMC), and Analog and Mixed signal integrated circuits. ISSI provides high-quality semiconductor products and has been a committed long-term supplier of integrated circuit products. ISSI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://www.issi.com/

