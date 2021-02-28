Israeli troops crackdown on anti-settlement rally near Qalqiliya

QALQILIYA, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Israeli troops Friday afternoon cracked down on an anti-settlement rally in Kafr Qaddum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqiliya, according to local sources.

Coordinator of the Popular Resistance in the town, Murad Ishteiwi, said that Israeli soldiers opened fire on the participants of the rally calling for re-opening the main entrance of the town, hitting a 10-year-old child with sponge-tipped bullet in his chest and causing other to suffocate from tear gas.

The child was rushed to a hospital in Nablus city, where medics described his condition as light. The suffocation cases were treated at the scene.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, as well as to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency