Israeli settlers uproot olive saplings near Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Israeli settlers uprooted today evening olive saplings belonging to a Palestinian resident in the village of Kisan to the east of the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, according to a local official.

Ahmad Ghazal, deputy head of Kisan village council, told WAFA settlers, backed by Israeli army forces, uprooted around 20 olive saplings belonging to local resident Ayoub ‘Abiyyat.

The village resident managed to fend off the settlers' attack and prevented them from uprooting more trees.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

