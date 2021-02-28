Israeli navy targets fishermen offshore Gaza

GAZA, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Israeli navy Friday morning targeted Palestinian fishermen offshore Gaza city, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that the fishermen were sailing within six nautical miles when Israeli naval boats opened gunfire and water hoses toward them, causing significant damage to at least one boat.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces manning Gaza’s frontier opened fire at Palestinian farmers who were tending their groves to the northeast of Khan Younes city, in the southern coastal enclave, forcing them to leave.

No injuries were reported though in any of the two attacks.

Source: Philippines News Agency