Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas Return to Israel

Israel – Eleven Israeli hostages, held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, have been safely returned to Israel. The release was part of a hostage swap facilitated by mediation efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

According to Philippines News Agency, an elite unit, along with a force from the Shabak (General Security Service), escorted the returned hostages. The Israeli forces conducted an initial health assessment and will continue to accompany the returnees until they reunite with their families in hospitals. The Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson urged patience and respect for the privacy of the returnees and their families during this sensitive time.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the group of released detainees included nine children and two women. Additionally, six detainees from Thailand, who were also in Hamas' custody, have been released. Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is expected to arrive in Israel to meet with the released Thais, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that in exchange for the 11 Israeli hostages, 33 Palestinians – comprising 30 children and three women – would be released. Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari stated on X (formerly Twitter) that among the released Israelis, three hold French nationality, two German, and six Argentine.