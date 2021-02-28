Israeli forces shoot, critically injure minor in Ramallah-area village

RAMALLAH, Friday, February 26, 2021 (WAFA) – Israeli forces shot and critically injured a Palestinian minor with live ammunition as he was present with his friends at a park in the village of Saffa to the West of Ramallah, according to a local official.

Head of Saffa village council, Ahmad Samara, told WAFA Israeli forces shot and injured 16-year-old Ahmad Falna with live ammunition in the leg. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that they were informed that the minor’s injury is critical.

The head of the village council said that Israeli forces prevented residents from reaching the area and threatened to open fire at them. Forces reportedly transferred Falna to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, inside Israel, for medical treatment.

