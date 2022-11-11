Israel shares sustainable agri practices to PH

Experts from Israel shared best practices on smart and sustainable agriculture to Filipino stakeholders Thursday, reflecting Israel’s interest to further boost technical cooperation with Manila.

In a learning exchange at the Bureau of Plant Industry, Ambassador Ilan Fluss said Israel is keen to assist the Philippines move from traditional farming to modern smart agriculture that is based on science, technology, and sustainability, among others.

“We can bring best practices, technical assistance and work together in partnership,” he said in his speech. “As the Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines, I look forward to materializing the visions for the agriculture sector of the Philippines to address the request of President Marcos.”

Israeli expert Nina Lehmann underscored the need to adopt smart and sustainable practices as agriculture is a sector extremely vulnerable to climate change.

“We cannot rely anymore on rain, we have to support the plants in times when rain is not on time. The changing climate also has an effect on the appearance and behavior of pests and disease,” she said, adding that government support and the use of technology are among the vital components of smart farming.

In her lecture, Lehmann shared cow breeding — a major contributor to climate change for emitting greenhouse gases — could also be sustainable if done the correct way, which includes processing cow manure as nutrient substance for plants.

Eli Simenski, meanwhile, tackled crop management and the need to carefully study all stages of pest’s development to identify appropriate and effective solutions.

Moshe Broner, an Israeli expert in water engineering, also highlighted the importance of water management and constant improvement of soil.

Israel has been active in promoting cooperation with the Philippines, particularly on agriculture, a sector where Israel is a known powerhouse.

Last March 2022, Lehmann and Broner also visited the Philippines to hold consultations with Filipino farmers in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

The two are also among the Israeli experts tapped by a Filipino-owned farm to boost its cacao yields.

Source: Philippines News Agency