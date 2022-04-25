﻿Israel launches artillery towards Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that they are targeting a location inside Lebanon with artillery shells in retaliation for rocket fire.

“In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern Israel earlier tonight, IDF Artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon,” they said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that a projectile fired from Lebanon landed in an open area near the town of Shlomi without causing damage.

No rocket warning sirens sounded in Israel, it said, adding alert levels in the area remain normal.

The Hezbollah-linked media outlet Al-Akhbar said the rocket was fired from Lebanon’s Tyre district.

Source: Philippines News Agency