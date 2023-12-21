Isolated rain showers to prevail over most of PH

MANILA: A huge part of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said Thursday. However, the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will continue to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the shear line. The northeast monsoon will also continue to bring rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas may result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. The advisory added that the rest of Ilocos Region will have isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon, but no significant impact is expected. The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA said severe thunderstorms may also result in flash floods or landslides. Meanwhile, strong winds and rough coastal waters will con tinue to prevail across Northern Luzon. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over the rest of Luzon, and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao. Elsewhere, PAGASA said winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. Source: Philippines News Agency