﻿Isolated rain showers to prevail across PH

The country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms Thursday, the weather bureau said.

“There is no weather disturbance currently affecting the country. There are cloud clusters outside PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility), but this is not yet considered as a low pressure area,” Samuel Duran of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said isolated rain showers will prevail across Luzon.

The temperature in Metro Manila is expected to go up to 33 °C while in Laoag, Puerto Princesa, the Kalayaan Islands and Tuguegarao, it is at 32 °C.

“The Visayas and Mindanao will not experience much rains, only isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms,” Duran said.

Iloilo, Cebu and Tacloban will have up to 31 °C temperature and 33 °C in Zamboanga and Davao.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

