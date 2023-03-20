Isolated rain showers to prevail across PH Monday

Isolated rain showers will prevail over most parts of the country Monday, the weather bureau said. Batanes and Babuyan Islands are forecast to experience isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms and the easterlies. "A huge part of the country will experience localized thunderstorms that will cause isolated rain showers that may last for 30 minutes to an hour," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Obet Badrina. Isolated rain showers are likely in the afternoon or evening. For this week, the chance to have a tropical cyclone inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is slim. Meanwhile, moderate winds and seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency