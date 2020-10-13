Isko warns of Covid-19 ‘2nd wave’ as figures in US, Europe rise

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso on Tuesday warned the public of the possibility of a ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus, citing the rising number of infections in Europe and the United States.

“I hope we don’t experience what is happening in Europe as what is being reported by international news agencies, but we cannot deny that the number of infections may rise again if we become irresponsible,“ Domagoso said in a mix of English and Filipino during Monday’s flag-raising at the Manila City Hall.

He said even if the Department of Health and some experts said the number of Covid-19 infections started to decline in the country, if people start to relax and be complacent, then the possibility of a second wave is high.

“We must survive and in survival, there are certain responsibilities and one of those is individual responsibility,” Domagoso said.

Associated Press said in its report on Saturday said Europe is caught unprepared as the second wave virus hits the region.

“As infections rise in many European countries, some — including Belgium, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France — are diagnosing more new cases every day per capita than the United States, according to the seven-day rolling averages of data kept by Johns Hopkins University,” the report read.

Business news outlet CNBC has reported that 33 states in the US have recorded their “highest daily” coronavirus cases since August.

CNN, meanwhile, said in its report on Tuesday “a total of 57,420 new US cases were reported on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That is the most cases reported in a single day since August 14, when there were 64,601 new cases”.

Domagoso said he is grateful that most Manilenyos are following health protocols.

“Paalala ko, hindi natin minamaliit ang sitwasyon sa Europa. Hindi natin ikinalulugod lamang ang sitwasyon nila ngunit ginagamit natin yun bilang tanda ng paalala na nandyan pa ang panganib (I want to remind the public: we are not happy with their current situation but we are citing these data to remind everyone that the threat is still there),” Domagoso said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency