﻿Isko vows to replicate ‘Tondominium’ for Cebu’s poor

Presidential aspirant Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso pledged to work for condominium-type housing projects for the poor and vertical road networks to spur more economic development if elected into office.

Domagoso told the media prior to a concert Wednesday night near a mall at the North Reclamation Project here that he has done a lot in taking care of the poor residents of Manila where he is the incumbent mayor through his many condominium projects.

“If I could build Tondominium 1 and Tondominium 2, I can build Cebuminium,” Domagoso said, referring to his massive housing projects which are high-rise buildings in the capital’s slum area intended for the poor families.

He added: “You don’t have to throw voters away from (those that we call) disenfranchisement. Let them stay there and build in-city vertical housing project. I did it in Manila and it can be done (in Cebu)”.

The mayor said he also sees the need for more road networks that will connect the far-flung like Cebu’s upland villages and stimulate economic progress even up to the Mactan Island.

Meanwhile, he thanked Cebu’s 3rd District Representative and House Deputy Speaker Pablo John “PJ” Garcia and Senator Ralph Recto for standing for him despite the surveys showing his low rating, saying he would treasure their support.

He also thanked Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for the help despite her support for another presidential frontrunner.

Domagoso brought with him to the concert his running mate, Dr. Willie Ong, who pledged a monthly subsidy and a tablet to the poor learners in case he gets elected as the second highest official of the land.

The presidential bet introduced to his supporters his senatorial lineup: former Department of Agrarian Secretary John Castriciones, Samira Gutoc, and Carl Balita.

Source: Philippines News Agency

