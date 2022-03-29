﻿Isko presents platform to CDO residents amid heavy rain

Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso was amazed by the people of Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental who ignored the heavy downpour to listen to his government platform and programs.

During Aksyon Demokratiko’s grand rally in Cagayan de Oro on Monday evening, residents never left the open plaza and literally listened to Domagoso under the rain.

“Ituloy pa ba natin? Uwi na kayo, baka magkasakit kayo. Alam niyo mga taga Cagayan, gustong-gusto ko kayong makausap, pero baka magkasakit naman kayo. Gusto ko kayo talaga makaharap ngayong gabi, kaya lang, bigla namang umulan (Shall we continue this? Go home, you might get sick. You know that I really wanted to talk to you, but you might get sick. I want to meet you tonight but the rain suddenly poured),” he said.

To show his sincerity to the people of Northern Mindanao, Domagoso and the rest of the Aksyon Demokratiko candidates joined the people under the rain.

During his Misamis Oriental campaign sortie, Domagoso vowed that if elected president, he will infuse more infrastructure development in the region of Mindanao, which he said will help accelerate the human development index in the region.

By doing this, he said inclusive and equitable economic growth will prosper outside Luzon.

“There are areas here, would you believe, based on our data given to me, 8 percent lang halos yung may access sa (only has access to) clean, potable water. And of course, last is the internet connectivity because it creates opportunity and commerce online. An opportunity for any John Does and Mary o mga Petra o Pedro na makapaghanap-buhay online. So, these are the things na sana maibigay din at maramdaman din sa Mindanao pagdating ng araw (or Petra and Pedro to work online. So these are the things that we hope we can give to Mindanao someday),” he said.

Domagoso emphasized the importance of increasing the human development index that may be achieved by providing the minimum basic needs of the people through decent and affordable housing projects, free medicines, and modern hospitals, providing jobs and quality education.

He added that if given the chance to serve the country, he will assure that Mindanao will have a stable supply of electricity and better internet connectivity.

Domagoso noted that the Mindanao region is one of the country’s food baskets, however, the area has infrastructure challenges such as road connectivity.

“So, kung binabayo tayo ng bagyo sa Luzon at least may pang offset tayo ng food security dito sa ikatlong pinakamalaking isla ng ating bansa (if we are being stormed in Luzon by heavy typhoons, at least we can offset food security in this third biggest island in the country) which is Mindanao.,” he said.

Domagoso vowed to the people of Mindanao that he will give them a simple government that will always prioritize its people above all else by providing housing projects, schools, hospitals, jobs, and affordable commodities.

Domagoso said he was overwhelmed by the support of the people, saying this is the first time that he witnessed a crowd who never left their candidate despite heavy rains.

“I love you. Ngayon lang ako nakakita, wala akong mahugot na salita sa sobrang pasalamat ko sa inyo at sakripisyo ninyo ngayong gabi. Mga kababayan, may awa ng Diyos, sa tulong ninyo, susuklian ko yang paghihirap niyo sa amin ngayon ng mabuting gobyerno (This is the first time, I am speechless and I want to thank you for your sacrifices tonight. Through the help of God, I will return the favor to you by giving you a good government),” he said.

