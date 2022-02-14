﻿Isko Moreno vows to revitalize Marikina shoe industry

Presidential candidate Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso eyes to revive the Marikina shoe industry in case he wins in the May 9 polls.

His strategy would be to mandate the national government to procure locally made shoes in Marikina for public school students and government employees.

The Manila mayor, running mate Dr. Willie Ong and senatorial candidates Jopet Sison, Carl Balita, and Samira Gutoc went around Quezon City on Saturday and Pasay City on Sunday.

During their visit in Marikina last week, Domagoso held an informal dialogue with shoe manufacturers and workers and praised their craftsmanship.

“’Yung mga sapatos nila, dapat bilhin ng gobyerno. ‘Yung mga sapatos sa military, sa pulis, dito galing lahat. Sana ganun na rin sa mga eskwelahan, sa government offices (Their shoes should be bought by the government. The shoes of the military, policemen should come from here. It should also be like that in schools and government offices),” Domagoso said in interviews.

Marikina City, known as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines, is also home to the Museo ng Sapatos (Shoe Museum).

The city also boasts the biggest pair of shoes — 17 feet long and 8 feet wide — which can be found at the Riverbanks Mall, and was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Made of genuine leather, the pair took 77 days to finish from August 5 to Oct. 21, 2002.

However, the influx of cheaper shoes from other countries affected the Marikina industry.

“Merong way to help them kasi ang maganda, andun na ‘yung batas eh. Naipasa na ni Congressman Del (de Guzman), so tutupdin na lang ng presidente para maging (There is a way to help them especially that there is already a law. It was already passed by Congressman Del, so this should only be implemented to make it) efficient,” Domagoso said, referring to Republic Act 9290, or An Act Promoting the Development of the Footwear, Leather Goods and Tannery Industries Development.

