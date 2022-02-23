﻿Isko Moreno vows more progressive Mindanao under his term

In the hope of getting his share of votes in so-called Duterte territory, presidential aspirant Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso went to Mindanao over the weekend, assuring support for the Bangsamoro government in case he wins in the May 2022 election.

All Muslims in the country can expect a prudent and efficient government, including fair and equal treatment, regardless of social status, Domagoso said.

He said he will push for a fair peace process that will lead to the upliftment of the lives of Muslim families and progress for the whole of Mindanao.

“Sa akin ang gobyernong ipararamdam natin sa tao gobyernong Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, mahirap, middle class, mayaman. Gobyernong pantay-pantay sa mata ng pamahalaan. May equal opportunity and that’s the only way to achieve the long-lasting peace and prosperity in all corners, islands of our country and I will do that, may awa ang Diyos. Bigyan ako ng lakas ng pangangatawan at bigyan ako ng pagkakataon ng Diyos at taong bayan, matutupad ‘yung pangarap nila (For me, I will make sure that the government will be felt by those from Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, regardless of their social status. I want an equal government. I believe that equal opportunity will lead to long-lasting peace and prosperity in all parts of the country. With God’s help and with people’s support, I will try to achieve their dreams),” Domagoso said in Maguindanao on Sunday.

The Aksyon Demokratiko team currently campaigning in the provinces under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) include senatorial candidates Samira Gutoc, Dr. Carl Balita, and Jopet Sison.

Upon arrival via the Awang Airport in Maguindanao, Domagoso met with labor leaders and proceeded to the Maguindanao methane natural gas facility.

The natural gas of Mindanao, he said, is one of the keys towards the growth and prosperity of the region.

“Kanina nag-apoy ako, dun sa labas. Akalain nyong pagka-swerte, swerte ninyo mayron pala kayong natural gas dito. Andiyan lang sa ilalim ng lupa. Saan yumaman ang Brunei? Sa natural gas. Saan yumaman ang Saudi? Sa gas din. Eh di yayaman din ang Mindanao. Pero penge kami share ha, huwag ninyong sosolohin (I almost caught fire. You are so lucky you have natural gas here. It’s right in your land. Brunei became rich because of natural gas, even Saudi. Mindanao can also get rich, but share it with us),” Domagoso said.

Domagoso graced the mass oath-taking of about 20,000 members of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party led by Maguindanao Representative (2nd District) Esmael Mangudadatu, former congressmen Zajid Dong Mangudadatu and Bai Sandra Sema, and former Buluan mayor Ibrahim Mangudadatu.

Maguindanao has a voting population of 766,497 as of 2019 and is the most populous province in the BARMM.

Meanwhile, Sultan Kudarat has 452,000 registered voters

