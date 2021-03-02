Isko Moreno to take first shot to inspire medical front-liners

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is encouraging medical front-liners to avail themselves of the opportunity to have themselves vaccinated against the dreaded coronavirus disease (Covid-19) now that the Sinovac jabs are in the country.

“Sa mga hindi pa desidido na medical front-liners, paalala ko lang, kulang ang supply hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo. Huwag nating sayangin ang opportunity na tayo ay mabakunahan at madagdagan ng panlaban ng ating katawan kung sakaling tayo’y ma-impeksyon (For medical front-liners who are undecided until now, I would like to remind you that there is a shortage of supply, not only in the Philippines but worldwide. Let us not waste the opportunity to receive the vaccine and have that added protection in case we get infected),” Domagoso said.

On Monday, the national government Covid-19 vaccination rollout started at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila.

PGH chief Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi became the first person in the country to officially receive the Covid-19 vaccine donated by China.

Once the Sinovac jabs are delivered to Manila, Domagoso said he will take the first shot.

“Ako mismo ay magpapabakuna ng Sinovac. Hindi ako maghihintay, hindi ako magbabakasakali (I will take the Sinovac shot. I will not wait. I will not let this chance pass),” he said.

Domagoso expressed gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte as well as to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for choosing Manila to launch the historic vaccination rollout.

For Domagoso, the gestures of top medical officials and specialists to get the vaccines first was a significant move in urging other medical front-liners to follow suit and curb their fears.

“The leadership of the PGH inspires us, that Dr. Gap received the vaccine. This will help our fellow Manileños to decide later on. Director General Eric Domingo of the Food and Drug Administration also certified Sinovac as safe and gave its emergency use authorization. He was also vaccinated,” Domagoso said.

On Monday, the Manila local government received their share of the Sinovac vaccines, delivered at its Covid-19 vaccine central storage facility at the Sta. Ana Hospital. Vaccination will commence Tuesday morning. About 300 medical doctors and nurses from city government hospitals are willing to be inoculated.

“Sa ating mga doctor at nurse, natutuwa kami sa Sta. Ana Hospital maraming nagsabi ng oo. I hope mas maraming pang mag-oo. Mga doctor at nurse, kayo ang pinakamahalaga sa laban na ito kaya (To our doctors and nurses, we are happy that many of you from Sta. Ana Hospital already said yes. I hope many more will give their consent. To our doctors and nurses, you are most important in this fight, so) if we can protect you immediately as soon as possible, let’s do it, let’s believe that good thing will come to us,” said Domagoso.

As of last count, there were about 90,000 Manila residents who have pre-registered online www.under manilacovid19vaccine. com.

Domagoso said the vaccines will be offered first to the city’s economic drivers, which include jeepney and other public utility transport drivers and market vendors.

Source: Philippines News Agency