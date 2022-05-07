﻿Isko Moreno miting de avance celebration of life, hope

Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso will go back to his roots on Saturday when he holds his miting de avance at Moriones Linear Park in Tondo, Manila.

Domagoso said the Aksyon Demokratiko event that will start at 4 p.m. will be a show of gratitude and a celebration of life, hope, and courage.

In a statement, he said he wants to bring a message of hope to his former neighbors that development and prosperity are attainable through good governance.

“Utang ng loob ko sa mga taga-Tondo kung nasaan man ako sa mundo Doon ako nagsimula, doon ko tatapusin ‘yung laban. (Where I am now, I owe it to Tondo. I started there, I will end it there). I started there (as a councilor) and I’ll end (my presidential campaign) there,” he said, referring to his oft-repeated tale of growing up in the slums and becoming a movie on his way to being a public servant.

In all his campaign talks, he always reiterates that any person can achieve more with hope, hard work, and faith in God.

“Kahit anak ng mahirap, basta nagsikap at nagpursige ang magulang, ‘yung bata nagsikap, may mararating sa buhay. Habang may buhay, may pag-asa (Even the child of the poor, as long as the parents work hard and persevere, the child works hard, something good will happen. As long as there is life, there is hope),” Domagoso said.

It is the same vision that drove Domagoso to seek the presidency. That is, to give ordinary people equal opportunities to improve their lives.

If elected, Domagoso vowed to pursue a life and livelihood economic policy that will address poverty, hunger, unemployment, inequality, and social injustice through the effective, efficient, and prudent management of government resources.

