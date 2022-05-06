﻿Isko Moreno campaigns in Leyte after failed attempts

Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso visited Leyte on Thursday to drum up more support in the final days of the three-month nationwide campaign.

Speaking to reporters Thursday night, Moreno said he visited Leyte after the two scheduled rallies earlier were called off due to weather disturbances.

After wooing voters in Cebu, the presidential bet spoke to supporters in Sogod, Southern Leyte before heading to this city for a grand rally at the RTR Plaza attended by thousands of supporters.

“Our planned visit here was canceled twice due to disasters. I don’t want to take advantage of their weakness during the height of the typhoon,” Moreno said.

He pointed out that Waray-speaking people are close to his heart since his mother is a native of Northern Samar.

“There is a vast and silent majority here. People go out of their houses just to greet us. It is an expression of support,” said Moreno, responding to media questions on campaigning in the province, considered as the bailiwick of former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Manila mayor said the past three months have been very tiring, but he never thought of giving up regardless of voters’ preference survey results.

“This is an archipelagic country and we tried to reach as many areas and as many people as possible. We have been visiting people in their communities. I want to learn, and I want to know the real situation, especially in provinces,” he told reporters.

Moreno said he would end his nationwide campaign with a grand rally in Moriones, Tondo on Saturday, paying tribute to his humble beginnings.

