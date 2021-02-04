Isko likens health workers to Battle of Manila ‘heroes’

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso on Wednesday hailed public healthcare workers and front-liners as the city celebrated the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Manila.

Domagoso gave a snappy salute to health workers who served as the government front-liners in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We now have in our midst, battalions of doctors, regiments of nurses, brigades of health workers, and platoons of front-liners who are risking their lives and limbs for the sake of the virus to be contained and not to spread further,” Domagoso said during the commemoration on Wednesday at Fort Santiago.

He said no amount of gratitude would equal the patriotism displayed by the country’s doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and even barangay health workers.

Domagoso said they are no different from the soldiers and heroes of the historic Battle of Manila during the Second World War in 1945.

The Battle of Manila, which lasted for a month, resulted in the death of hundreds and thousands of Filipinos and caused massive destruction to the city’s’ architectural and cultural heritage

It also ended the almost three years of Japanese military occupation in the Philippines from 1942 to 1945.

“They are no different to the heroes of the past for they also have done so much sacrifice for the sake of the safety of our country. The dangers they are facing are tantamount to the loss of life which, as we witnessed, occurred already. This is why as we are giving recognition to the heroes of the past,” Domagoso said.

He also acknowledged healthcare and frontline workers who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19.

Domagoso also urged fellow Manilenyos to continue supporting the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“We may be not be threatened by a war against nations, but the battle that we have at present is a battle for survival against a dreaded virus,” he said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the White Cross in Fort Santiago to commemorate the historic battle, with Domagoso joined by foreign envoys representing the US, Australia, United Mexican States, China, and Canada.