﻿Isko hopes to get PRRD endorsement for pres’l bid

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso hopes to get the endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte for his presidential bid in the upcoming May elections.

Duterte and the administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) have yet to endorse a presidential candidate, given that the party has no standard bearer.

“Sana matsambahan ko, kasi publicly naman hindi ko naman kinakaila sa inyo even sa ating mga infomercials, ginarantiyahan ko na ang Mindanao, ang Visayas, ang Luzon, ang mga kapwa natin Pilipino sa buong mundo at sa Pilipinas na itutuloy natin ‘yung mga nasimulan ng Build Build Build para naman hindi masayang ‘yung buwis ng tao na ginastos na doon (I hope I get lucky. I even said publicly, in my infomercials, I assure you that Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, and to all Filipinos that I will continue the Build Build Build program that he has started so that the money spent from the people’s taxes will not go to waste),” he said in an interview during his visit to Laguna province Thursday, the third of the 90-day national campaign period.

In previous interviews, Domagoso has been vocal about continuing the President’s massive infrastructure program, “Build, Build, Build”, among others, should he win the highest seat.

He said his infrastructure program would focus more on building houses, schools and hospitals to generate more jobs.

In a press release on February 8, the PDP-Laban said it would throw its support to the presidential candidate who will continue Duterte’s legacy programs.

Domagoso also thanked the President’s supporters, called the Duterte Diehard Supporters or DDS who are backing his presidential bid.

“Maraming salamat sa mga DDS, Duterte Diehard Supporters at mga kaalyado ni Pangulong Duterte na tumutulong sa atin (Thank you very much to the DDS, and other allies of President Duterte who are helping us),” he said.

