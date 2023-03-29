‘ISIS supporter’ killed in Lanao Sur shootout

A suspect tagged as the most wanted person in Lanao del Sur province was killed in a predawn shootout with policemen in Marawi City on Wednesday. The Area Police Command - Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Mohammad Isah Alimondaya, an alleged supporter of the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS), was neutralized in Barangay Dulay West, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur at about 2:30 a.m. The APC-WM said the shootout broke out when Alimondaya opened fire while policemen were about to serve warrants of arrest against him. The policemen returned fire, leading to a brief shootout that resulted in the suspect's death. Recovered from the slain suspect were a .45-caliber pistol, a .22-caliber revolver, ammunition, and a hand grenade. Alimondaya has a standing warrant of arrest for murder with no recommended bail issued by a Marawi City court on Dec. 28, 2020, police said. Earlier in the same year, another court in Marawi issued an arrest warrant against Alimondaya for frustrated murder charges with a recommended bail of PHP200,000. Police said Alimondaya, allegedly a follower of the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamiya local terror group, was involved in contract killings, gunrunning, and illegal drug trafficking in Lanao del Sur and the Maguindanao provinces.

Source: Philippines News Agency

