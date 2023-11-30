Isabela, Negros Occidental: Insurgency-Cleared Village Receives Water Supply

Manila – The barangay of Sikatuna in Isabela, Negros Occidental, which has been cleared of insurgency, now enjoys a steady water supply benefiting 583 households, thanks to an elevated water tank installed with the assistance of the Philippine Army. The project, sponsored by the Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC), was inaugurated on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, civil-military operations officer of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB), the need for a reliable water supply was identified during the Army's community support program consultations.

De Guzman explained that the water supply, essential for health and sanitation, is crucial for facilities like schools, the barangay hall, day care center, church, and market site. The elevated concrete water tank, linked to a spring, has a capacity of 12,000 liters and will be managed by the officials and residents of Barangay Sikatuna.

Sikatuna village leader Dionaldo Asuncion expressed gratitude for the installation of the water storage system, recognizing the effort to support their mountainous community. The turnover ceremony was attended by local officials, including Mayor Irene Montilla, PAFCPIC representatives, and officers of the 62nd IB and 542nd Engineering Construction Battalion. The municipal government and PAFCPIC also distributed water containers and food packs to residents.

Barangay Sikatuna, cleared from the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA), benefits from various development programs. It is a recipient of the Local Government Support Fund-Support to Barangay Development Program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Additionally, under the Project Agos of Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines and AID Foundation Inc., the village has received a hydraulic ram pump project with a 30,000-liter reservoir, distributing water to 13 mechanical water kiosks in the community.