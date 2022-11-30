Iranian fans celebrate World Cup defeat against US

TEHRAN, Iran: Opponents of the Iranian regime took to the streets to show their joy after Iran lost to the US on Tuesday in the World Cup in Qatar.

Images circulating on social media show groups across Iran taking to the streets and celebrating the defeat by chanting slogans and setting off fireworks.

Iran has been rocked by protests since September after the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

Protesters had called for a boycott of the national team’s World Cup matches as part of ongoing protests against the regime.

The request to not show joy if Iran won was answered in many places.

Previously, Iran suffered a 2-6 defeat to England but managed a 2-0 win against Wales.

After the Wales victory, fans took to the streets in Iran to celebrate their team’s win.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei also issued a special instruction and 1,156 prisoners were released.

Source: Philippines News Agency