Iranian currency rates for March 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to March 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,237 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 16

Iranian rial on March 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,534

51,017

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,439

45,979

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,949

4,009

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,882

3,981

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,942

6,050

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,817

136,905

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,894

14,914

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,617

31,271

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,106

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,433

30,710

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,962

26,140

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,280

2,310

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,212

2,214

1 Russian ruble

RUB

552

558

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,760

27,985

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,066

31,237

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,808

39,834

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,245

1,239

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,665

31,885

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,733

8,734

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,083

6,112

100 Thai baths

THB

121,460

121,533

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,367

9,357

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,858

32,159

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,237

45,036

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,052

9,101

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,279

16,260

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,718

2,732

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,721

16,710

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,682

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,258

76,379

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 423,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 385,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 459,000-462,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

Source: TREND News Agency