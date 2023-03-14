Iranian currency rates for March 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to March 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,069 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 14

Iranian rial on March 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,056

50,547

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,039

45,620

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,970

3,916

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,991

3,951

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,055

6,003

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,993

136,518

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,960

14,985

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,543

31,099

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,357

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,076

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,681

30,385

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,202

25,756

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,309

2,293

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,214

2,216

1 Russian ruble

RUB

560

554

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,076

27,639

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,168

31,136

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,817

39,758

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,274

1,326

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,911

32,011

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,660

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,142

6,075

100 Thai baths

THB

121,748

120,627

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,300

9,294

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,301

31,782

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,069

44,674

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,209

9,299

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,280

16,201

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,733

2,718

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,777

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,702

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,426

76,131

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,991

11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,552 rials, and the price of $1 is 399,373 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 450,000-453,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.

