Iranian currency rates for February 16

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to February 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,869 rials.

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 469,000-472,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials.

Source: TREND News Agency