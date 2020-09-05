IPHO-Maguindanao lifts localized lockdown inside police camp

Maguindanao health officials have lifted the containment of 34 police officers and trainees inside the police regional office in Parang, Maguindanao on Friday after having completed their month-long quarantine due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao health chief and head of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said occupants and police trainees at the Regional Training Center of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) were cleared of the virus and would soon return to work.

“They are now reintegrated into the community,” Samama said, adding the individual assessment for all quarantine personnel was done Friday by the medical team of IPHO-Maguindanao and PRO-BARMM Health Services Division.

A discussion on intensified protocols to prevent similar outbreaks in the future was also made before their release, she said.

“Overall, the PRO-BARMM’s response to contain the outbreak is commendable,” Samama said.

Last month, the police officers and trainees were hit by local transmission inside the camp after an Iligan City-based tailor came over to Camp Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, the PRO-BARMM headquarters, to measure police uniforms.

Upon the tailor’s return to Iligan City, he tested positive for Covid-19 and infected his workers and his family.

The police officers in Camp Parang were worried they were infected by the virus so they sought assistance from IPHO-Maguindanao and subjected themselves to swab tests.

Of the more than 90 police officials and trainees, 34 turned out positive for the virus, prompting a localized lockdown inside the camp.

Source: Philippines News Agency