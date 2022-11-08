IP schools in Aurora province get multimedia teaching aids

The Department of Science and Technology in Central Luzon (DOST-3) has provided teaching aids to three indigenous peoples (IPs) schools in Casiguran town, Aurora province.

Under the DOST’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program, interactive, internet-free, and solar-powered teaching aids were given to San Ildefonso Elementary School, Dumaguipo Elementary School, and Calabgan-Ditinagyan Elementary School where about 94 Agta and Dumagat students are attending classes.

The interactive multimedia teaching aids (IMTA) is an e-learning technology that comes with a television and blended box that contains learning algorithms and simulation tools for elementary, high school, and K-12 curriculum-aligned learning materials on Mathematics, Science, English, Filipino, and Social Studies subjects.

DOST-3 Regional Director Julius Caesar Sicat on Monday said the provision of the teaching aids will enhance the quality of the teaching-learning experience of both teachers and students as they can be used even without internet connectivity or a conventional electric power supply.

“Since the teaching aids are solar-powered, they are especially suited in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas where electricity is absent,” he said in a statement.

Heida Sumawang, head of Calabgan-Ditinagyan Elementary School, thanked the DOST for the project.

“We are very grateful to be one of the beneficiaries of this technology. The students will surely enjoy the lessons through e-learning and a big help for the visualization technique of the laboratory activities available in IMTA because our school has no physical laboratory. Thank you so much DOST for the opportunity,” Sumawang said in a statement.

Aurora Provincial Science Technology Director Maricel Sicat said the IMTA is a technological game changer that will address the limited laboratory facilities and academic resources typical of last-mile communities.

“Aside from the K+12 compliant curricula and references that this technology would deliver, its interactive multimedia delivery system would help transform the teaching-learning process into a fun and interesting activity that would surely enhance knowledge gain among the target IPs in GIDA communities. Math and science will no longer be the boring subjects that the students used to hate,” she said.

Prior to the distribution of the teaching aids, a pretest activity for Grade 4 and Grade 6 students was conducted.

Sicat said another test activity will be conducted after the second grading period to determine the impact and effectiveness of the IMTA in the performance of students in Mathematics and Science.

Source: Philippines News Agency