ional tech conference, where professionals come to learn about emerging trends, develop new skills, and grow their business network.

“WITI’s annual Global Summit continues to provide a platform for women to access the tools and networking opportunities needed for success in today’s digital world,” says Carolyn Leighton. “Our intention with these scholarships is to encourage APAC students to participate in the event and help kickstart their technology careers.”

WITI’s 2021 Global Summit is the first to feature a dedicated APAC track. “The designated APAC track at our Summit celebrates the growth and acceleration of WITI’s regional expansion efforts across the Asia-Pacific,” says David Leighton, President of WITI. With consideration to regional differences between the APAC countries, the APAC Summit track will explore an array of systemic and personal choices that support the career growth of women in technology.

Various studies conducted in the APAC region show that women often leave their job at key junctures of the career ladder across all Southeast Asian demographics. Therefore, while women make up more than 50% of university graduates in tech, they occupy fewer than 15% of senior leadership positions. Arya Murali, Vice President of WITI India says, “Our APAC Track at the WITI Global Summit is a huge opportunity to address the gender and seniority gap for women in tech roles. We’re excited to showcase our multifaceted approach of skill development, networking and leadership with this event and discuss what corporations and women in APAC can do to achieve gender equity.” For more information about the application process, please visit: witi.com/ carolynleightonscholarships

About WITI

WITI (Women in Technology International) is committed to empowering innovators, inspiring future generations and building inclusive cultures, worldwide. WITI is redefining the way women and men collaborate to drive innovation and business growth, and is helping corporate partners create and foster gender inclusive cultures. A leading authority of women in technology and business, WITI has been advocating and recognizing women’s contributions in the industry for more than 30 years. The organization delivers leading edge programs and platforms for individuals and companies — designed to empower professionals, boost competitiveness and cultivate partnerships, globally. WITI’s ecosystem includes more than three million professionals, 60 networks and 300 partners, worldwide. To learn more, please visit: witi.com

About WITI India

WITI India, an extension of WITI, is a network of over 2000 professionals in technology. WITI India is specifically dedicated to supporting corporations in the region with their recruiting, talent development and branding strategies while empowering individuals to excel in technology fields.