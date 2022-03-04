﻿IOM donates electronic devices to MOH-BARMM for vax campaign

The health services of the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH – BARMM) got the needed boost in its vaccination campaign after a United Nations agency donated equipment and facilities for the region.

On Thursday morning, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) donated electronic devices and other information, educational, and communication (IEC) materials to the MOH in support of the region’s vaccination campaign.

IOM Program Officer Matthew Bidder formally turned over to MOH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas and Director-General Dr. Amirel Usman a laptop, a multimedia projector, a light portable speaker, and tote bags for the IEC materials.

The provision of the electronic devices aims at helping MOH to increase public awareness about the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

“We know that information is the key aspect for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the Bangsamoro region, getting the right information to the people who don’t have as much knowledge about the vaccine,” Bidder said.

Responding to Bidder’s statement, Dr. Usman lauded the initiative of the IOM.

“The key is here also providing a technological solution to reach more people with the messages that we already have in the ministry,” he said.

Last year, the German government, under IOM programs, provided medical equipment, land and sea ambulances to the people of BARMM.

As additional capacity equipment, IOM Senior Program Officer Haifa Abdila said they will also provide more ambulances across the region by the end of this month.

The BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan; and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato.

Source: Philippines News Agency