IOC, WHO sign deal to promote health through sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday signed a new cooperation agreement to promote a healthy society through sport in the midst of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that continues to affect people’s lives around the world.

“Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

“We will benefit from WHO advice when addressing the challenges of the post-coronavirus society, where health will play a much more prominent role in public policies. We look forward to working even closer with WHO. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programs because of the important role of sport in the prevention of non-communicable diseases, but also of communicable diseases,” he added.

He continued: “As we are preparing for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe environment for all participants, we are happy and grateful that we can continue to rely on the valuable advice of WHO.”

For his part, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is pleased to formalize “this longstanding partnership” with the IOC.

“WHO works not only to respond to diseases, but also to help people realize their healthiest lives, and this partnership will do exactly that. Physical activity is one of the keys to good health and well-being,” the WHO head said.

WHO was instrumental in sharing technical advice with the IOC during the discussions that led to the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency