Invite you to visit the 241-year royal royal royal fair in Rattanakosin

Government House, April 21-government invites people Visiting the 241-year Royal Royal Royal Fair in Rattanakosin Starting today, the first day until April 25, experience the museum in the evening, pay homage to the Buddha image, visit Yon Wang Temple and learn about the history of the Thai nation.

Ms. Ratchada Thanadirek, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office inviting people to visit the 241-year royal royal royal fair in Rattanakosin Between 21 and 25 April 2023 at the National Museum, Bangkok, the National Theater and 21 learning resources around Rattanakosin Island. To celebrate the 241st anniversary of the founding of Krung Rattanakosin, in which there were many activities. Set up around Rattanakosin Island both in terms of religion, paying homage to 11 temples, performing arts, opening a nighttime museum, a retro market, selling Thai cultural products in 76 provinces, a photo contest, academic discussion, making merit, paying homage to monks, and arranging BMTA buses for free delivery throughout the event.

“The 241st Anniversary of Rattanakosin, the Royal Government organized by the Ministry of Culture together with more than 30 agencies organized to honor and commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. First King of the Chakri Dynasty Including all the Kings of the Royal Family of Chakri and to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the establishment of Krung Rattanakosin for children, youth and the public to learn and create awareness of the history of the Royal Chakri Dynasty Rattanakosin history and pride in being Thai Promote and support tourism from cultural and cultural heritage furthering creative cultural capital Making money from tourism And create added value to the economy, ”said Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Ms. Ratchada said that for interesting activities such as the opening ceremony of the enshrining of the portrait of the late King and the 10 reigns of the reign, cultural performances. Visit the Night Museum, selling goods and cultural products in 76 provinces, retro photography spots serving people. multimedia show 241 years under the royal royal patronage of Rattanakosin Suan Saeng exhibition showing the history of 10 reigns, showing movies in the middle of the plot photo contest Including open for the public to make merit, pay homage to the Buddha image and visit the learning resources. At the event, there will be BMTA buses and trams to take a tour. Free pick-up and delivery service. at various visiting points. Cultural Hotline Tel. 1765.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency