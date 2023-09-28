Investments in tech transfer contribute to rise in GII ranking

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. has cited investments in technology transfer as among the factors that contributed to the rise of Philippines' ranking in the 2023 Global Innovation Index (GII). "Technology translation initiatives include transfer and adoption or commercialization. We will continue to support technology business incubation hubs in universities and startups, and also implement with LGUs (local government units) the development of smart and sustainable communities through adoption of smart technologies," he told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. The country climbed three spots higher and ranked 56th in the 2023 GII, a ranking of world economies based on innovative capabilities. According to the DOST, the Philippines was among the countries in the lower middle-income group with performance above expectations for its level of development such as India, Vietnam, Ukraine, Mongolia, Morocco, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Senegal. This year, the Philippines ranked highest in business sophistication (38th), knowledge and technology outputs (46th) and market sophistication (55th). The country scored low in human capital and research (88th), infrastructure (86th) and institutions (79th). Solidum said various organizations play a part in the country's overall innovation ecosystem. "On the part of DOST, one of our strategic thrusts is wealth creation. This focuses on the enhancement of the competitiveness and productivity of various enterprises, industries, agriculture, fisheries and other sectors by ramping efforts on technology transfer and commercialization of R and D (research and development) results creating higher value products and services, and job opportunities," he said. Solidum said the DOST has established a steering group with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate discussions on industry needs and guidance on business and market perspective of research proposals. He also cited as an example the recent launch of the Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology ecozone with Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges. In a statement, Solidum said the DOST shall remain focused on driving the country's science, technology and innovation-driven economic development by continuously investing in programs and projects. "Our good performance in innovation outputs compared to innovation inputs is reflective of our country's ability to translate our innovation investments," he said. Solidum said the DOST hopes to support local companies to drive innovation through banner programs such as the Science for Change Program (S4CP), Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) and the Community Empowerment thru Science and Technology (CEST). The DOST chief also expressed optimism about improvements in the country's GII ranking in the next years. "As articulated in the Philippine Development Plan, 2023-2028, we shall bolster our productivity in the generation of knowledge in science and technology, and we shall strengthen the key components of the ecosystem that can facilitate the development of innovations, as well as the adoption, utilization and commercialization of these innovations," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency